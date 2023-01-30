100-plus dogs saved from dogfighting highlights widespread issue

The signs to look out for if you suspect dogfighting in your neighborhood

The signs to look out for if you suspect dogfighting in your neighborhood

The signs to look out for if you suspect dogfighting in your neighborhood

Credit: Bark Nation

FERNDALE (CBS DETROIT) – Bark Nation, a local animal rescue, is caring for more than 100 dogs who were found in rough shape, bound for a fight ring, but law enforcement saved them last week.

Because of the nature of the case, the animals are being kept in an undisclosed location.

"This is the largest that we've taken in, but we're definitely used to seeing this many animals," Jessica Brown, Director of Bark Nation, said.

According to Brown, a total of 133 dogs were saved from deplorable conditions at several suspected dogfighting operations in Metro Detroit.

"A lot of them are suffering from untreated wounds. They're thin. They have heartworm disease and other ailments that we're working on treating right now," Brown said.

Last week 66 members from their National Animal Response Unit went out with law enforcement to round up the dogs who were chained up and living outside with little protection from the elements.

"The vast majority of these dogs rescued from cases like this are extremely human social, a lot of them as well, we find out when they're not forced to fight, they actually enjoy other dogs and can be placed with other dogs,' Brown said.

The violent underworld of dogfighting is prevalent in our area.

Michigan Humane, which isn't connected to this case, investigated almost 50 complaints of dogfighting between 2020 and 2022.

"Most of them, if not all of them, take place over digital applications, usually social media, a lot of it is hidden, and the intricacies of the different platforms that are utilized within the last several years has gotten increasingly complex," Anjanette Beaver, manager of Cruelty Investigation Division at Michigan Humane said.

And often, the perps are hidden in plain sight.

"A lot of large foot traffic, vehicle traffic, people in and out of the house, large gatherings. Sometimes the fights are held out in the open, and guards are typically in a basement of a vacant home," Beaver said.

It's a felony for anyone to organize or even attend dog fighting.

Individuals face up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine if caught and convicted.

Animal advocates would like to see more action from lawmakers.

"Dog fighting exists almost everywhere. It's not that the intel doesn't exist. It's that the funding doesn't exist to help fight it," Brown said.

Bark Nation estimates it'll cost more than $74,000 to take care of the rescued dogs, and they need the community's help; for more information, click here.