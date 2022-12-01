10-year-old boy brings "hit-list" and knife to school, prosecutors say

Mt. Clemens, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 10-year-old boy is accused of bringing a knife to school and asking another student to help him stab another boy. The student, who was allegedly asked to help, stopped the stabbing before anyone was hurt.

The Macomb County Prosecutors Office said this happened on Tuesday at Prevail Academy. They said the boy had a knife and a "hit list" of children who were mean to him and called him names. The boy is accused of asking another student to hold down the victim so he could be stabbed. But before that could happen, prosecutors said the student who was asked to help took the knife and gave it to an adult when he was picked up from school.

The 10-year-old boy is charged with solicitation of assault with a dangerous weapon, a felony that carries a 4-year sentence. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of having a weapon in a weapon-free school.

He was arraigned Wednesday and given a $500 bond. When he is released, he will be under house arrest, and must wear a GPS tether. The court has ordered he cannot contact any witnesses, or anyone on the hit list.

The prosecutors office is praising the actions of the school and student who stopped the potential stabbing. Prevail Academy will be given the Macomb County Prosecutor's Hero Award. The award shines a light on the hero who took action to prevent a potential tragedy. It was created to honor schools in Macomb County where a student or staff member report incidents involving weapons, violence, or threats to school or police.

"The juvenile who gave the knife to an adult is a hero. He saw something and said something which saved lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

The department encourages students to speak up if they see any unusual behavior, especially when it involves weapons, violence or threats.