10-year-old arrested after stealing car, fleeing police on I-75 in Saginaw County

SAGINAW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 10-year-old was arrested last week after driving a stolen car and fleeing police on I-75 in Saginaw County.

The incident happened on Thursday, May 27. State police say a 10-year-old stole a 2017 Buick Encore from a residence on Hess Ave in Buena Vista.

According to MSP, Saginaw Central Dispatch received a report from OnStar about a stolen vehicle that was traveling southbound on I-75. In addition, several people also made 911 calls reporting that a child was driving on I-75.

Troopers found the vehicle near the Birch Run exit and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver did not stop.

OnStar then disabled the vehicle, according to state police.

The vehicle then came to a stop after it bumped into a guardrail.

The 10-year-old driver ran away from the vehicle but was taken into custody near the crash and is being lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

No one was injured during the incident.