1-year-old shot twice by 6-year-old sibling, Detroit police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a 1-year-old was shot twice by his 6-year-old sibling Wednesday in a home in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Tennesee Street. A preliminary investigation shows the child was shot in his cheek and left shoulder, Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald said. The child is in stable condition.

Police say the gun was unregistered.

"Once again, preventable. We're here far too often talking about securing the weapons. There are gun locks, there are gun safes. There are the highest shelf you can find in your house. Put the gun up as high as you possibly can," Fitzgerald said.

Police say the child's mother was down the street at a family member's house and the father and an uncle were in the backyard. Fitzgerald says police are talking to the parents and the uncle.

This is an ongoing investigation.