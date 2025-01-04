1 wounded in Eastpointe shooting; suspect arrested after firing at police
(CBS DETROIT) — One person is recovering and two people are in custody after a shooting in Eastpointe Friday afternoon.
Police say officers were called to the 15000 block of Nine Mile Road for a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m.
Responding officers found an individual with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities say.
Authorities say the suspected shooter, a male, tried to disguise himself as a woman, spoke to the person shot for a short time and then took out a gun and fired one shot at that person.
Investigators say they were able to identify the male and found he lived in Detroit. Police then obtained a search warrant.
Officers executing the search warrant were trying to gain entry through the front of the house when the male allegedly fired a shot at them through the front door. No one was hit.
Police then took a defensive position and negotiated with the male to surrender. The male and his girlfriend were taken into custody.
According to authorities, the person shot was in a relationship with the male's ex-girlfriend, and the male was unhappy about it.
The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is expected to review the investigation.