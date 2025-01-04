1 wounded in Eastpointe shooting; suspect arrested after firing at police

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

FBI says man acted alone in deadly attack in New Orleans and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — One person is recovering and two people are in custody after a shooting in Eastpointe Friday afternoon.

Police say officers were called to the 15000 block of Nine Mile Road for a report of a shooting around 3:30 p.m.

Responding officers found an individual with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities say.

Authorities say the suspected shooter, a male, tried to disguise himself as a woman, spoke to the person shot for a short time and then took out a gun and fired one shot at that person.

Investigators say they were able to identify the male and found he lived in Detroit. Police then obtained a search warrant.

Officers executing the search warrant were trying to gain entry through the front of the house when the male allegedly fired a shot at them through the front door. No one was hit.

Police then took a defensive position and negotiated with the male to surrender. The male and his girlfriend were taken into custody.

According to authorities, the person shot was in a relationship with the male's ex-girlfriend, and the male was unhappy about it.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is expected to review the investigation.