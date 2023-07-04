1 woman dead, 9 other people injured in West Michigan fireworks explosion

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is dead, and nine other people are injured after a fireworks explosion happened in Ottawa County Monday night.

At about 11:09 p.m. on Monday, July 3, Ottawa County deputies and fire authorities were dispatched to the 1700 block of Main St. in Park Township after receiving reports that a firework exploded.

When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a 43-year-old Holland City woman unresponsive and provided life-saving measures. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine other people were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries they sustained in the explosion. Authorities say these injuries ranged from minor to critical.

In addition, several homes and vehicles were damaged during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-Silent.