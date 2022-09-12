1 suspect arrested as police investigate multiple pharmacy break-ins in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police have arrested one person in connection to multiple pharmacy break-ins in Sterling Heights after officers interrupted the suspects as they attempted to rob a pharmacy on Friday.

On September 9th, 2022 at 3:20 am, Sgt. Roeske from the Sterling Heights Police Department was on the lookout for suspects breaking into local pharmacies. When doing so, Sgt. Roeske covertly watched as a white Dodge Journey pulled up to the rear doors of 38800 Ryan Road (Ryan Health Pharmacy). The suspects then exited the vehicle, smashed the rear entry door of the business, and made their way inside in attempts to steal items. Sgt. Roeske then pulled his patrol vehicle to the bumper of the suspects’ vehicle to block the vehicle from fleeing. Sgt. Roeske coordinated efforts with responding officers, and attempted to take the suspects in custody as they fled on foot. Probationary Officers, Bryce Elliott and Colton Conley responded quickly, chased down the suspect and placed the suspect into custody without incident. Due to the outstanding job and due diligence by Sgt. Roeske, and responding officers, a breaking & entering of a business was foiled. A suspect is now in jail, and his partners in crime are under investigation. Whether it is day or night, the Sterling Heights Police Department stand on guard to protect its citizens and businesses. The incident is currently still under investigation by the Sterling Heights Police Department. Any information or inquiries should be directed to the Sterling Heights Police Investigations Bureau at (586)446-2825. Tune in later today and see Officer Elliott's body camera footage! Posted by Sterling Heights Police Department on Monday, September 12, 2022

The incident happened on Sept. 9 at 3:20 a.m. at Ryan Health Pharmacy at 38800 Ryan Road.

Police say Sgt. Roeske of the Sterling Heights Police Department was on the lookout for suspects breaking into local pharmacies.

Roeske covertly watched a white Dodge Journey pull up to the rear doors of Ryan Health Pharmacy, and he saw the suspects exit the vehicle, smash the door, and go inside the pharmacy.

He then pulled his vehicle up to the bumper of the suspect's vehicle to keep them from fleeing.

According to police, Roeske and other responding officers tried to take the suspects into custody, but they fled on foot.

Probationary Officers, Bryce Elliott and Colton Conley were able to chase down one suspect and they were placed into custody without incident.

Police continue to investigate the situation.

Anyone with information or inquiries should contact the Sterling Heights Police Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.