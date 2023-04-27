1 person killed after crash involving school bus in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed after a crash involving a school bus in Detroit Thursday morning.

Police say a car drifted into oncoming traffic, hitting a bus head-on, just before 8 a.m. at West Warren and Majestic streets near Ann Arbor Trail.

A female passenger in the vehicle was killed, while the man who was driving survived.

According to Dearborn Schools Transportation, there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident, and no other injuries were reported.