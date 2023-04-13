1 person, 2 dogs killed in fatal fire at Keego Harbor mobile home

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after a fire at a mobile home in Keego Harbor left one person and two dogs dead.

At about 12:25 a.m. West Bloomfield paramedics and firefighters, along with Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake and Orchard Lake officers, responded to reports of a mobile home on fire with a resident trapped inside.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the mobile home was almost entirely engulfed by fire, and firefighters could not get in through the front door due to a large amount of fire coming through it.

Firefighters then tried to enter the mobile home through the rear door, but it was blocked by furniture.

The fire was extinguished at 12:44 a.m. Authorities found a victim and two dogs inside the mobile home.

The investigation is ongoing.

West Bloomfield Fire and EMS Services reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their homes.

"Smoke alarms should be located in each bedroom, outside of each sleeping area and on every level of your home," said West Bloomfield Fire and EMS Services in a press release. "We would also like to remind everyone that you should know at least two ways out of every room. Be sure that windows and doors are not blocked and that they are operational. In the event of a fire, every second counts."