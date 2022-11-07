Watch CBS News
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Detroit as jackpot grows to $1.9 billion

By DeJanay Booth

(CBS DETROIT) - The Powerball jackpot has reached a new high of $1.9 billion after there were no winners in Saturday's drawing. But someone is $1 million richer after buying a ticket in Detroit.

According to Michigan Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at K&G Deli at 5625 Conner Street. The ticket matched the five numbers 28-45-53-56-69.

Officials say with the jackpot now standing at $1.9 billion, the cash option is $929 million. It beats the previous world record jackpot of $1.586 billion, which was split by three tickets purchased in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The last Michigan player to win the Powerball jackpot was in February 2020 for $70 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday night.  

