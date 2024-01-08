1 killed after 2 cars caught fire in wrong-way crash on I-696 near Orchard Lake

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman was killed after two vehicles caught on fire following a wrong-way crash on I-696 early Monday, police said.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said that at about 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, officers responded to a report of a crash involving a BMW SUV and a box truck.

The BMW driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound I-696 lanes when she crashed head-on into the box truck.

According to King, both vehicles caught on fire, and the BMW driver died.

Farmington Hills police are leading the investigation, and Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Transportation are assisting.

As of about 8:45 a.m., there is only one lane open on westbound I-696 after Orchard Lake.

Authorities are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.