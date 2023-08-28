Watch CBS News
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting outside Detroit motorcycle club

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after four people were injured and one was killed in a shooting Sunday outside a motorcycle club. 

The shooting happened at about 4:04 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, in the area of Cloverdale and Grand River. Police say the shooting outside the motorcycle club stemmed from an argument.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

