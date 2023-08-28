1 killed, 3 injured in Van Buren Township crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Ypsilanti man was killed and three others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Van Buren Township Sunday evening.

Michigan State Police responded to a call of a vehicle rollover on eastbound I-94 near a rest area in Van Buren Township at about 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

MSP says the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle. There were five occupants in the vehicle, and none of them were wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

A 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old female and 23-year-old male are in critical condition. Another 20-year-old female is in stable condition. All were taken to an area hospital.

Troopers say a witness reported that one of the vehicle's occupants was standing up on the sunroof before the crash.

"We had several preventable crashes this weekend where someone lost their lives due to the drivers risky driving behavior," said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw. "Make sure you drive the speed limit, wear your seatbelt and pay attention to what is going on around you."