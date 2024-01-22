1 killed, 3 injured in Detroit car crash
(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.
The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Conner and Longview streets.
A man was killed in the crash, while another man and two kids were injured, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
The man and the two children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information has been released at this time.
