1 killed, 3 injured in Detroit car crash

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 22, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 22, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 22, 2024

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed, and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Conner and Longview streets.

A man was killed in the crash, while another man and two kids were injured, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

The man and the two children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.