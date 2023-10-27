1 killed, 3 hurt in vehicle crash on I-75 in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 18-year-old woman was killed, and three other people were injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills.

At about 6:01 p.m. on Oct. 25, first responders were called to the crash on the southbound freeway near Joslyn Road. Auburn Hills police say a 2004 Ford Escape driven by a 27-year-old drove off the road and entered a grassy median before rolling over.

Police say one of the passengers in the car was ejected from the vehicle.

An 18-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other passengers, ages 27 and 19, were taken to the hospital to be treated. The driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Authorities are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248-370-9460.