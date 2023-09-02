1 killed, 1 critically injured in Monroe carjacking; suspects at large

Monroe Public Safety Department

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Monroe police are searching for two suspects in connection with a carjacking that left one person dead and another in critical condition Saturday.

Monroe police responded to a carjacking in progress at the Highlander Marker 1030 East Front Street at 3:37 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found two victims.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim is in critical condition at an area hospital.

The two suspects left in a stolen blue Ford F-150 with a Michigan license plate number EML1504.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Public Safety Department at 734-243-7070 or 734-243-7518 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.