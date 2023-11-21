1 injured in Ann Arbor garage fire

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was injured in an Ann Arbor garage fire Sunday night, fire officials said.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department responded to a garage fire in the 3200 block of Rosedale on Sunday, Nov. 19. Ann Arbor Police Department

At about 11:12 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, Ann Arbor firefighters responded to a detached garage fire in the 3200 block of Rosedale.

Officials say one person sustained smoke inhalation and minor burn injuries but refused to be transported to the hospital.

Firefighters battled the fire for several hours due to a large wood pile and other items burning in the garage.

The garage was damaged, but firefighters saved the primary residence.

The incident is under investigation, but is believed to be unintentional, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.