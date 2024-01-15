1 injured after train hits snowmobile in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - One person was injured after a train hit a snowmobile in Michigan over the weekend.
At about 8:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of the accident.
Police say the rider was off the snowmobile helping with a machine stuck on the tracks when the incident happened.
One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and was listed in stable condition.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.