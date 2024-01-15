Watch CBS News
1 injured after train hits snowmobile in Michigan

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was injured after a train hit a snowmobile in Michigan over the weekend.

At about 8:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of the accident.

Police say the rider was off the snowmobile helping with a machine stuck on the tracks when the incident happened. 

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and was listed in stable condition. 

First published on January 15, 2024 / 11:16 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

