1 injured after train hits snowmobile in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was injured after a train hit a snowmobile in Michigan over the weekend.

At about 8:36 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, the Richfield Township Department of Public Safety was called to the scene of the accident.

Police say the rider was off the snowmobile helping with a machine stuck on the tracks when the incident happened.

One person was taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and was listed in stable condition.