1 ejected, others injured in rollover crash on the Lodge Freeway

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after three people were injured in a rollover crash on the Lodge Freeway Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, on the Lodge Freeway at Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

According to MSP, witnesses reported that an individual was driving recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic at a high speed.

When approaching the Wyoming curve, the driver lost control, struck the right median wall and overturned the vehicle.

MSP says there were three people inside the vehicle. A female passenger in her 20s was ejected from the car, and police say she was alert and conscious with a laceration to her head.

The 22-year-old driver sustained injuries to her head, neck, back and hip.

In addition, a 15-year-old boy was a passenger in the car and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for unknown injuries.

"We continue to see poor driving behaviors leading to crashes on Michigan roads," stated MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "Drivers must slow down, leave space between them and the car in front of them and ensure everyone in the vehicle is seat belted."

MSP continues to investigate.