1 dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-75 in Monroe County

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck early Thursday on I-75 in Monroe County, police said. 

The incident happened at about 4 a.m. on I-75 near South Otter Creek Road in Monroe Township. 

A semi-truck was heading southbound on I-75 when it crossed through the center median barrier in a construction zone and then struck several vehicles traveling in the freeway's northbound lanes, according to Michigan State Police.

One person was killed, and others were injured. Crews were not working in the construction zone at the time of the incident. 

Both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed as authorities investigate. 

At this time, police say what caused the semi-truck to cross the median is unknown.

No other information has been released at this time. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 9:24 AM EDT

