Motorcyclist killed in Monroe County crash involving pickup truck

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a pickup truck early Thursday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 5:18 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The sheriff's office says 41-year-old Jason A. Simbeck, of Ottawa Lake, was traveling eastbound on Yankee Road on a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle.

As he approached the intersection at Clark Road, he disregarded the stop sign and struck a black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that was heading southbound on Clark Road.

The motorcyclist fell off the motorcycle and came to a rest in the southbound lane of Clark Road, and the Silverado spun in a clockwise motion and came to a stop in the ditch on the west side of Clark Road.

Authorities say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and the truck driver was wearing his seatbelt.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.