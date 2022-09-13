Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured including child following house fire in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.

The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. 

No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.

