1 dead, 3 injured including child following house fire in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.
The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.
The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child.
No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.
Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.