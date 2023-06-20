Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Pontiac apartment complex

/ CBS Detroit

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Pontiac man was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting outside of a Pontiac apartment complex early Tuesday morning. 

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at about midnight Tuesday on Fireside Lane in the North Hill Farms apartment complex. When deputies arrived, they found four men had been shot. 

A 22-year-old Pontiac man was found deceased on Fireside Lane. In addition, a 31-year-old Pontiac man was found inside a Fireside Lane apartment, a 23-year-old Pontiac man was found in front of an apartment, and a 27-year-old Pontiac man was found near Cherry Hill and Fairmont.

All three men are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.