1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside Pontiac apartment complex

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old Pontiac man was killed, and three others were injured in a shooting outside of a Pontiac apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at about midnight Tuesday on Fireside Lane in the North Hill Farms apartment complex. When deputies arrived, they found four men had been shot.

A 22-year-old Pontiac man was found deceased on Fireside Lane. In addition, a 31-year-old Pontiac man was found inside a Fireside Lane apartment, a 23-year-old Pontiac man was found in front of an apartment, and a 27-year-old Pontiac man was found near Cherry Hill and Fairmont.

All three men are hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.