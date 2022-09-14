Fraser police: 1 dead, 2 others injured in stabbing
FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person is dead and two others are hurt in a stabbing on Tuesday in Fraser.
Three juveniles are in custody, according to police.
The stabbing happened in close proximity to schools, prompting a lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.
Authorities say at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, Fraser police responded to an assault in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue.
Officers found three people with stab wounds. All three victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.