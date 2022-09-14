Watch CBS News
Crime

Fraser police: 1 dead, 2 others injured in stabbing

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person is dead and two others are hurt in a stabbing on  Tuesday in Fraser.

Three juveniles are in custody, according to police.

The stabbing happened in close proximity to schools, prompting a lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities say at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, Fraser police responded to an assault in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue. 

Officers found three people with stab wounds. All three victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 1:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.