Fraser police: 1 dead, 2 others injured in stabbing

FRASER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person is dead and two others are hurt in a stabbing on Tuesday in Fraser.

Three juveniles are in custody, according to police.

The stabbing happened in close proximity to schools, prompting a lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities say at about 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, Fraser police responded to an assault in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue.

Officers found three people with stab wounds. All three victims were transported to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing and the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office reviews the case.