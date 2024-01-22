1 dead, 2 injured after truck breaks through ice on pond in St. Clair County in single-vehicle crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead after a driver lost control of their vehicle and crashed, which resulted in breaking through the ice of a pond in St. Clair County.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 21 on Bordman Road, west of Wales Ridge Road, in Riley Township.

Emergency responders went to the area after the crash was reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford F-250 was occupied by three people when the driver lost control of the vehicle, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

The truck went off the north side of the road and overturned, breaking through the ice of a pond.

The sheriff's office says one passenger was ejected from the vehicle before it went into the water. The other passenger freed himself from the vehicle while it was in the water and swam to shore.

They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Dive Team members located the driver submerged in the water.

Lifesaving measures were administered at the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Bordman Road was closed for several hours after the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.