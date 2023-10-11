1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old is dead, and another is in critical condition after a crash on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit Tuesday night.

At about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, the Detroit Regional Communication Center received reports of a rollover crash blocking the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near W. Outer Drive in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driver, a 34-year-old from Warren, was traveling at a high speed when they struck another vehicle.

One passenger in the vehicle that was struck, a 21-year-old from Detroit, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger in that vehicle was injured and is in critical condition.

State police say alcohol and (or) drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash. The at-fault driver refused all tests.

"We have lost another member of our community in a preventable crash," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "There is no excuse for any driver driving at a high rate of speed and under the influence on our roads."

Authorities are working to obtain a search warrant for a blood test.

In addition, family members have been notified of the crash.

The investigation pends the results of a blood test and a prosecutor's review.

There were no other injuries in this crash.