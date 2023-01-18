1-800- Hansons donates roof, gutters to Detroit homeless shelter

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit homeless shelter is finding refuge with a local business.

Diane Pears says it's been a long time coming.

"Oh, it feels so good, I'm so excited," Pears said.

The founder of Home of Serenity says after two years, her shelter is finally getting the fix it needs.

"I see a beautiful team, beautiful staff that's willing to help prevent maternal and infant deaths and also give security to the mothers in need in our community," Pears said.

Pears dialed up 1-800-Hansons.

It's a phone call that turned out to be a helping hand.

"I really didn't have the resources for the budget for the roof so, I was reaching out to different agencies and also corporations to see if they were interested in helping," Pears said.

A new roof and gutters valued at $40,000 will help house women and children in dire need of a place to stay.

It's an act crews are calling an honor.

"It's just a great feeling to be able to give back to the community in this type of way and any way we can," said 1-800-Hansons Regional Manager Gary Sherman.

For more information on how to become a community partner, click here.