Surging Detroit Lions host struggling Tennessee Titans
(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions (5-1) look to continue their winning ways as they host the rebuilding Tennessee Titans (1-5) on Sunday.
The Lions are coming off an emotionally charged 31-29 win at Minnesota and the Titans are looking to rebound from a lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Lions and Titans last met in Nashville in 2020 with Tennessee coming out of that game with a 46-25 win.
Detroit has averaged 40 points over their last three games while quarterback Jared Goff has been close to perfect.
Goff had a passer rating of 140 or better in three straight games. Only three other players in NFL history have done that: Aaron Rodgers in 2011, Kurt Warner in 1999 and Roger Staubach in 1971.
This will be the Titans' third game at Ford Field and first since 2016. They won their first two games there and have won six straight going into this game. That's Tennessee's longest active winning streak against any opponent.
Sunday's game will be the first of two without wide receiver Jameson Williams, who was suspended for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy.
INJURIES
The Lions ruled out defensive lineman Josh Paschal on Friday due to an illness.
Titans coach Brian Callahan said he's likely to give Levis a second straight game off to further heal the sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder that was hurt Sept. 30 at Miami in Tennessee's lone win of the season. The Titans listed Levis as questionable Friday.
Watch for live updates below.
Wright scores for Lions on National Tight Ends Day
Lions tight end Brock Wright scored an 8-yard receiving touchdown to help put the lions up 21-14 with less than 13 minutes to go in the second quarter.
Westbrook-Ikhine scores for Titans
Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph.
Nick Folk kicked the extra point and the game is tied 14-14 with just over 14 minutes left in the second quarter.
Gibbs turns on the jets for 70-yard touchdown run
The Detroit Lions are quickly back on top thanks to a 70-yard touchdown run by Jahmyr Gibbs.
The Lions lead 14-7 with just under four minutes left in the first quarter.
Titans tie it up with touchdown run
Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph ran the ball 11 yards to the endzone to help Tennessee tie the game up 7-7 with the lions.
Lions jump out to early 7-0 lead in the first quarter
Lions running back David Montgomery put up the first points of the day for Detroit after a 7-yard touchdown run.
Jake Bates kicked the extra point and the Lions are up on the Titans 7-0 with over 10 minutes left in the first quarter.
Lions prepared to play without Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says the team is prepared to play without receiver Jameson Williams.
Hear what Campbell had to say about the suspension here.