Detroit Lions look to get back on winning track against Arizona Cardinals
(CBS DETROIT/AP) — After a tough week 2 loss, the Detroit Lions (1-1) will look to rebound on the road against the Arizona Cardinals (1-1).
The Lions fell 20-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in week 2, while Arizona easily dispatched the Los Angeles Rams 41-10.
Sunday's game will mark the first road game of the season for Detroit, who has a record of 4-0-1 against Arizona since 2017.
The Lion's secondary will have their work cut out for them taking on rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. The rookie racked up 130 receiving yards on two touchdowns on four receptions against the Rams.
Defensive end Aiden Hutchinson will look for another dominant performance after recording 4 1/2 sacks against the Bucs, including 3 in the first quarter.
INJURIES
Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is questionable for Sunday's game due to illness, according to the team's injury report. Linebacker Alex Anzalone, Guard Graham Glasgow and receiver Isaiah Williams are also questionable with injuries.
The Cardinals' injury report lists right tackle Kelvin Beachum and receiver Greg Dortch as questionable with hamstring injuries. Beachum has been stepping in for injured tackle Jonah Williams.
Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Check here for live updates.
