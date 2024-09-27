Woman struck and killed by car on Broadway in Boulder, Colorado

A 38-year-old woman died after being struck by a car on Broadway in Boulder early Friday morning.



CBS

The northbound lanes of Broadway in the southern part of Boulder were closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.

It happened just before 5 a.m. close to the crosswalk on Rayleigh Road near the NOAA Boulder offices.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, stayed on the scene and did interviews with police.

Police said there were no indications that the driver was impaired or speeding at the time of the collision.

The victim's name hasn't been released.