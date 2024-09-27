How to watch: "Football Friday" matchup between Ralston Valley & Valor Christian to air on CBS News Colorado stream

Ralston Valley's head coach talks about taking on Valor Christian for Football Friday

Ralston Valley's head coach talks about taking on Valor Christian for Football Friday

Ralston Valley's head coach talks about taking on Valor Christian for Football Friday

Two undefeated Colorado high school football teams meet on Friday night, and you can watch it on the CBS News Colorado stream.

The Ralston Valley Mustangs face off against the Valor Christian Eagles in Highlands Ranch.

Mustangs coach Jared Yannacito shared some of the secret to the team's success so far with CBS Colorado -- the team's pre-game routine.

"They take a moment to breathe, relax and visualize the game plan," Yannacito said.

Yannacito said the players love it, "and it gets their mind right for the game."

The game starts at 7 p.m.

The games coming up on "Football Friday" are as follows:

Sept. 27: Ralson Valley High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 4: Valor Christian High School at Mountain Vista High School

Oct. 11: Castle View High School at Valor Christian High School

Oct. 18: Cherry Creek High School at Eaglecrest High School

Oct. 25: Rock Canyon High School at Mountain Vista High School

Nov. 1: Grandview High School at Cherry Creek High School

All game start at 7 p.m.

You can watch on your connected TV through the CBS News app and select CBS News Colorado. It will also be available to watch on your phone through the app, on our website, CBSColorado.com, or on your favorite streaming service. Just search CBS News Colorado.

Streaming of the Football Friday games on CBS News Colorado is done in partnership with FanVu.TV. The Colorado-based sports streaming platform says it offers high-quality programming consisting of live game broadcasts, documentaries, original content, short stories, and movies.