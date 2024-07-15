1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on US-36 in Boulder County, north of Boulder

At least one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on US-36 north of Boulder in Boulder County on Monday afternoon. Both directions of the highway were shut down with no estimation for when normal traffic would resume.

According to Colorado State Patrol, crews were actively working to investigate the crash on US-36. While the lanes were completely shut down, northbound traffic was being diverted onto Neva Road, and southbound was diverted onto Nelson Road. The crash scene was in between Boulder and Altona.

There wasn't immediate information available about the cause of the crash when CBS News Colorado spoke top CSP.

Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route in order to avoid the crash area. There were no other immediate reports of injuries in this crash.