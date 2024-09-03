U.S. Open's "Honey Deuce" is a $10 million cocktail

U.S. Open moves to quarterfinal rounds U.S. Open tennis quarterfinals getting underway 02:29

For vodka maker Grey Goose, the U.S. Open's signature cocktail — the "Honey Deuce" — is a clear winner.

The drink is expected to generate more than $10 million in sales this year — enough to cover the prize money for both the women's and men's singles champions. Last year, the tournament served up more than 450,000 Honey Deuces despite the $22 price — steep, but not outside the lines for cocktails at many New York City establishments.

This year, the drink runs $23 and is sold across concession stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, where the annual tennis tournament is held.

To date, more than 2.2 million Honey Deuce cocktails have been sold, according to Grey Goose. It is served in a collectible, acrylic cup, which has even been likened to a fashion accessory. It's named after the term that refers to a game being tied at 40-40.

So what exactly is in a Honey Deuce? The vodka drink, created by restaurateur Nick Mautone, mixes Grey Goose vodka with raspberry liqueur and lemonade. As a garnish, it also features honeydew melon balls, presented on a toothpick, in a nod to tennis balls.

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Other tennis tournaments also have their own signature drinks, but it's not clear that they're as lucrative as the Honey Deuce. Wimbledon's traditional Pimm's Cup cocktail has been served at the London tournament since 1971, while at the French Open in Paris fans sip on champagne.

This year, however, French Open tournament officials banned booze in the stands after fans became too rowdy.