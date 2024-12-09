Watch CBS News
Travis Hunter named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Travis Hunter is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the top player in college football. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way player is one of the four finalists.  

Colorado v Arizona
Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium on Oct. 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Hunter plays wide receiver and cornerback was making interceptions and catching touchdowns all throughout the season. Last month Hunter set CU's single-season record for most TDs by a Buffaloes receiver when he recorded his 14th. Last week he was named Big 12 defensive player of the year.

The other finalists are Dillon Gabriel of Oregon, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State and Cam Ward of Miami.

The winner of the award will be announced at a ceremony in New York City on Saturday.

