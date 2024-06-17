Watch CBS News
Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Colorado Xcel Energy customers

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A Waste Management truck snagged overhead power lines in Littleton on Monday morning. The trash truck downed the power lines at 5500 S. Sycamore Street. 

South Metro Fire Rescue crews told the truck driver to stay in the cab until the lines were de-energized. No one was injured in the crash. 

About 43 Xcel Energy customers were impacted. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 2:54 PM MDT

