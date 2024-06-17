Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Colorado Xcel Energy customers

Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Xcel Energy customers
A Waste Management truck snagged overhead power lines in Littleton on Monday morning. The trash truck downed the power lines at 5500 S. Sycamore Street.
A Waste Management truck crashed into some overhead power lines in Littleton which left dozens without power for a time.
South Metro Fire Rescue crews told the truck driver to stay in the cab until the lines were de-energized. No one was injured in the crash.
A Waste Management truck crashed into some overhead power lines on Sycamore Street in Littleton on Monday morning.
About 43 Xcel Energy customers were impacted.
