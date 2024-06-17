Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Colorado Xcel Energy customers

Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Xcel Energy customers

Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Xcel Energy customers

Trash truck snags overhead lines, knocks out power to dozens of Xcel Energy customers

A Waste Management truck snagged overhead power lines in Littleton on Monday morning. The trash truck downed the power lines at 5500 S. Sycamore Street.

A Waste Management truck crashed into some overhead power lines in Littleton which left dozens without power for a time. South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire Rescue crews told the truck driver to stay in the cab until the lines were de-energized. No one was injured in the crash.

A Waste Management truck crashed into some overhead power lines on Sycamore Street in Littleton on Monday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue

About 43 Xcel Energy customers were impacted.