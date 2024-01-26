Tommy Bruner scores jaw-dropping 49 points in Denver Pioneers' double overtime win

Tommy Bruner is more impressive off the court than on it

Denver Pioneers fifth-year guard Tommy Bruner leads the NCAA in scoring, so it wasn't exactly a huge surprise when he dropped 49 points at Hamilton Gymnasium in DU's double overtime win on Thursday night. But 49 is an impressive total no matter how you look at it.

It was the highest single Division I game scoring total of the season so far in the NCAA, plus the highest total in the history of the Pioneers men's basketball program.

And it was a career high for Bruner, who has been nothing but impressive in his final season. In the 111-110 win over South Dakota he also had 8 assists and 3 steals. One of the steals was very late in the second overtime and it led to the game winning basket by Bruner's teammate Isaiah Addo-Ankrah.

Bruner made 15 field goals in the game, which ties a school record.

Earlier this month Bruner told CBS Colorado being the nation's leading scorer "is a really, really good feeling." He said it has been fun for his family to be able to brag about it to their friends.

The Pioneers are on pace for their most successful season in 10 years (13-8, 4-2 Summit League), and Bruner is quick to credit his coaches and his teammates for the way things have been going.

"When I step between the lines, it's a team game. It's a team sport, so I try to go and get the win," he said.

111 is the most points the Pioneers have scored in a game in the modern Division I era.