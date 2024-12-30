Suspected DUI driver arrested after eluding officers in Colorado, driving on rims

Police in Westminster arrested a suspected DUI driver after a pursuit. Early Monday morning, police officers said they attempted to pull over a suspected DUI driver near 93rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said the driver was seen weaving in and out of traffic lanes and driving at inconsistent speeds. After eluding officers, the vehicle entered US 36 eastbound near Church Ranch Boulevard.

Officers were able to use stop sticks to stop the vehicle on I-25 just south of US 36. The vehicle was traveling on three rims at slow speeds because of the stop sticks.

The 64-year-old driver was arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail for several charges including vehicular eluding and driving under the influence.