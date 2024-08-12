Watch CBS News
Local News

Surgeries resume at VA Medical Center in Denver metro area after equipment residue investigation

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Surgeries resume at VA Medical Center in Denver metro area after equipment residue investigation
Surgeries resume at VA Medical Center in Denver metro area after equipment residue investigation 00:21

Surgeries resumed Monday at the VA Medical Center in Aurora months after medical equipment was found with a residue. That halted all surgical operations at the hospital located on the Anschutz Medical Campus. 

In May, the Veterans Affairs secretary told CBS News Colorado that no patients were harmed. 

va-hospital-cancels-surgeries-transfer-frame-44.jpg
CBS

The VA said that during pre-surgery inspections, a residue was found on some reusable medical equipment. After staff identified the concern there was a temporary cancelation of those surgeries. 

Engineers, the sterile processing service and clinical staff worked to identify the cause of the residue to keep it from happening again. Samples of the residue were tested and all equipment was cleaned and sterilized. 

va-hospital-cancels-surgeries-transfer-frame-461.jpg
The VA Hospital in Aurora CBS

After the initial discovery, the VA hospital rescheduled or referred to community hospitals for 181 surgeries and 52 dental appointments.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.