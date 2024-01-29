Tickets to Super Bowl 2024 are the most expensive ever, Seat Geek says

The 2024 Super Bowl matchup is set — the San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11. The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, but if you want to see the game in person, you'll have to shell out a pretty penny. The average ticket price is a whopping $12,082 on Seat Geek, a ticket resale website.

Of the current listings on the site, the cheapest ticket was $9,858, Seat Geek told CBS News via email on Monday.

The average Super Bowl ticket price about two weeks ahead of the game is up 36% from the same time period last year, and Seat Geek believes the location is part of the draw.

A similar trend has been seen when other metropolitan travel destinations were chosen to host the big game. In 2022, Los Angeles not only hosted but their home team, the Rams, was in the Super Bowl, and average ticket prices reached $10,322.

And in 2021, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in their home stadium against the Chiefs, the average ticket price for the game — which had reduced capacity that year due to COVID restrictions — was $11,840.

Here are the average resale ticket prices for the past five Super Bowl games, 13 days before the event, according to Seat Geek:

2023 Super Bowl LVII (Chiefs vs. Eagles), Glendale, Arizona — $8,907



2022 Super Bowl LVI (Rams vs. Bengals), Los Angeles, California — $10,322



2021 Super Bowl LV (Buccaneers vs. Chiefs), Tampa, Florida — $11,840 (reduced capacity)



2020 Super Bowl LIV (Chiefs vs. 49ers), Miami, Florida — $6,569



2019 Super Bowl LIII (Patriots vs. Rams), Atlanta, Georgia — $5,329

Seat Geek is a part of the NFL's Officially Licensed Ticketing Platforms, to assure customers their tickets are authentic.

Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL, shows the lowest price for tickets is currently $8,333. The best seat on that site is currently going for $47,500.

While Super Bowl ticket prices usually spike right after the conference championship games, which were played on Sunday, they tend to decline as the big event approaches, according to Seat Geek.

Much of the interest in these tickets is coming from a few locations: according to Seat Geek, 27% of the sales came from California, 13% from Texas, 10% from Nevada, 7% from Kansas City and 5% from Florida.

The 49ers have played in seven previous Super Bowls and won five times in the 1980s and 90s. Their last appearance was in 2019, when they lost to the Chiefs. This year, quarterback Brock Purdy is leading them into Super Bowl LVIII.

Defending champions the Chiefs are lead by quarterback MPV Patrick Mahomes — already a two-time Super Bowl MVP. The team gained even wider attention this year when Taylor Swift, who is dating tight end Travis Kelce, began attending games, drawing eyeballs to the box seats where she cheered on the team.

Fans are trying to determine if Swift, who has a concert in Tokyo the day before the Super Bowl, will make it to Las Vegas for the game. It looks like she'd time to make the approximately 13-hour flight with a few hours to spare, but her travel plans are not currently known.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on CBS and Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.