Feds cracking down on Super Bowl counterfeits Law enforcement cracking down on Super Bowl counterfeits 02:21

Las Vegas — On the hunt for Super Bowl fakes, Homeland Security Investigations agents swept through Las Vegas over the past few days, seizing 4,600 football forgeries and counterfeits in hours, worth nearly $1 million.

"I think annually, the number of items out there, estimated to be in the trillions, and that's trillion with a with a 'T,'" said Katrina Berger, executive associate director for Homeland Security Investigations.

"Criminal organizations sell counterfeit merchandise, they manufacture and use the gains for many nefarious purposes," Berger said.

Much of it is sold online, leaving buyers at risk of identity theft.

"I see some items that right in front of us, that are most likely going to be counterfeit NFL merchandise," said Brandon Crane, assistant special agent in charge for HSI.

Crane spotted several fakes moments into a walk down Fremont Street near the Las Vegas Strip with a CBS News crew.

"As we get closer to the Super Bowl, you're going to see more and more of it, you're going to see mom-and-pop shops popping up, you're going to see people selling these items out of the trunks of their cars," Crane said. "It's so prolific."

Among the seized items this year, a fake Lombardi Trophy for $2,500, hundreds of jerseys, and even knock off Super Bowl championship rings. Last year, Operation Team Player led to 434 arrests.

"Just remember, true fans keep it real," Berger said. "That's what I want fans to know."

HSI has also established a website that provides resources for football fans on how to spot counterfeit merchandise, as well as how to get help if you think you have purchased counterfeit items.