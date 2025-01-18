Watch CBS News
Road reopened after man killed in Westminster crash

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Westminster, Colo. have reopened Huron Street after a crash Saturday afternoon that claimed the life of one man.

According to the Westminster Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a crash with serious injuries near West 122nd Avenue and Huron Street around noon. Officers said a man was driving north on Huron Street when he crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

The man died of his injuries. Officials said the driver of the southbound vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Police closed northbound and southbound traffic on Huron Street and 122nd Avenue at Huron Street while crews worked to investigate and clear the scene. Just before 3 p.m., traffic was restored.

Westminster police said the crash remains under investigation. They do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor but said the weather may have been a factor in the crash.

Officials said the identity of the deceased man will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office later.

