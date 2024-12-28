Where and how to recycle live Christmas trees in Colorado

Coloradans who still have a live Christmas tree at home may want to start thinking about taking it out.

Many cities in Colorado have programs this year to help recycle old Christmas trees including Denver, Broomfield, and Lafayette.

In Westminster, a scene of Christmas past fills the lot of City Park Fitness Center.

Westminster is just one of many cities in the state that encourage residents to recycle Christmas trees to become mulch. The recycling program gives a dying tree new life and interests residents like Timothy Sullivan who want to stay fire-safe.

"They start to dry out, and so want to get rid of them before it gets too bad, too big of a mess in the house," Sullivan said.

Programs to recycle the trees for mulch or even fish habitats can be found across the state.

Brad Umbaugh dropped his tree off on Saturday, just days after the holiday.

"It's dropping a lot of needles. We got a new puppy at home, and it is rubbing up against it and is killing it. So we're thinking, you know what, let's get rid of this thing," Umbaugh said.

The tree recycling program in Westminster will be open for self-service drop-off from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. through January 25.

See more about Christmas tree recycling programs near you below: