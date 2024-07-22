Broncos, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz agree to 4 year contract extension

The Broncos officially announced on Monday that they signed offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz to a four-year contract extension. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported last Tuesday that a deal with the fourth-year guard had been reached.

Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz walks off the field after the conclusion of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions on Dec. 16, 2023. Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Broncos drafted Meinerz in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2021 and he was heading into the final season of his rookie deal. He'll now be part of Denver's offensive line for a long time.

Meinerz has made 39 starts and played in 45 games during his NFL career.

In their official announcement, the Broncos provided the following statistic about Meinerz's impressive third season: "According to Pro Football Focus, his 23 quarterback pressures allowed were tied for the fourth fewest among guards with at least 625 pass blocking snaps while his 16 quarterback hurries were the third fewest among those at his position."