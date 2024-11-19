Post Malone to perform at Mile High in Denver on stadium tour, along with Jelly Roll

Post Malone on success, acceptance, and his new country album Post Malone on success, acceptance, and his new country album 07:49

The musician Post Malone will perform at Empower Field at Mile High next year as part of his "Big A** Stadium Tour" stadium tour. He made the announcement on Tuesday.

Post Malone performs onstage at the Class of 2024 Medallion Ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 20, 2024 in Nashville. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

The show will take place on June 15, and country music star Jelly Roll will be the opening act.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 26 on Ticketmaster and fans can sign up for an artist pre-sale through Thursday at 7 a.m.

Post Malone's new album "F-1 Trillion" is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Album. His 2025 tour is scheduled to start in Salt Lake City on April 29 and end on July 1.

Whether he's rapping or singing, Post Malone is one of the most popular musicians in the world. And despite that fact, he also shares an intimate relationship with his fans. He told CBS News he frequently tells his audience that they are loved because "It's important, because not everyone knows it. There's a lot of very, I think, lonely people."

Post Malone has performed in Colorado several times but this will be his biggest concert in the Centennial State to date.