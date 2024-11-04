Pass rusher Jonathon Cooper signs 4-year extension with Denver Broncos

Despite loss, pass rusher Jonathon Cooper thinks Denver Broncos "are at a great spot"

Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper this week signed a four-year contract extension.

Jonathon Cooper of the Denver Broncos defends against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on Oct. 6. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Since the 2021 season, the outside linebacker leads all Broncos players in sacks and sack yards and is second in tackles for loss. This season he has 5 1/2 sacks.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recently praised Cooper, saying "his energy, his toughness and his focus is always on point," attributes he said force teammates to "match his intensity."

On Monday night, teammate Justin Strnad said Cooper "has been a great leader for us."

"I'm really happy see him get paid and live out his dream," Strnad said.