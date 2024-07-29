Rugby Olympian Ilona Maher is breaking stereotypes and empowering women through social media

Ilona Maher brings femininity in rugby Olympian Ilona Maher on redefining strength and femininity in rugby 04:41

Olympian Ilona Maher, known for her broad shoulders and powerful physique, has become a sensation both on and off the rugby field. Her authentic attitude has made her a standout in rugby and a TikTok star.

Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds of muscle, Maher is a formidable presence on the field. She loves tackling and pushing her physical limits, a passion that began in her senior year of high school in Burlington, Vermont when she first tried rugby.

"It just kind of felt like it my body, the way that I was able to be physical and to be praised for being physical and to be praised for my size out there," she said.

Maher's rugby journey has taken her to the Women's World Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team, where she gained fame off the field for her behind-the-scenes TikTok content. Her videos, showcasing everything from Olympic life to food adventures, have attracted over a million followers.

The 27-year-old, who is hoping to lead Team USA to its first Olympic rugby medal in Paris, says she uses internet trolls as motivation and boldly embraces her feminine side, challenging the stereotype that female athletes can't be feminine.

"I think there has always been a divide. People believing that, oh, when you play sports, if you're an athlete, you can't be feminine," Maher said. "I feel that I can be a beast and can play this very physical, aggressive sport while also keeping my femininity while I do it."

Ilona Maher of Team United States celebrates with teammate Alex Sedrick during the Women's Pool C match between the United States and Japan on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Maher has always felt big and feminine, even when others labeled her as masculine. She now sees a purpose in her physique, using it to excel in rugby and inspire other women to see their bodies' capability. She encourages women to get in the gym and push their limits, finding empowerment in their strength.

"For me, it's really important that I am doing something that's showing what my body is capable of and that's why I want other women to even (if) it's just, get in the gym and lift weights, like see what your body can do, you know, do get to the point where you can do a pull-up. Oh man, I'm so powerful. I can do this. I just think it gave me a new perspective on my body," she said.

Maher admitted feeling nervous about being seen as a role model because she isn't perfect and makes mistakes. But she acknowledged the positive influence she's had, with many girls discovering rugby through her and building lasting friendships.

"I know that these girls' lives are being changed by it as well because they heard about rugby on a girl from TikTok," she said. "So they decided to try out this club program and then they met their best friends there and now they're, you know, playing around, having the best memories. So, um, I'm honored and I just hope to keep exposing America to rugby."