Newman Center Presents season focuses on cultural exchange

Aisha Ahmad-Post joins First at 4 to talk the new season underway at Newman Center

Aisha Ahmad-Post joins First at 4 to talk the new season underway at Newman Center

Aisha Ahmad-Post joins First at 4 to talk the new season underway at Newman Center

The Newman Center for the Performing Arts is opening it's 22nd year of Newman Center Presents. The season brings a mix of multicultural artists to Denver.

"Our mission is always to bring the best of national and international programming that both reflects and shows other ways of being to the people of Denver," said Aisha Ahmad-Post, Executive Director at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts.

Newman Center for the Performing Arts

The season opens with three-time grammy award winning singer, Cécile McLorin Salvant; and it closes in may with the Tony Award winning singer, Patti LuPone. The rest of the season is a mix of dance, musical, comedy, and even ice skating performances.

"It's at Magness Arena. And so imagine, all those ice skaters that you watch at the Olympics but they do a full length show, choreographed on the hockey ice, so it's really exciting," Ahmad-Post explained.

The Newman Center for the Performing Arts opened in 2002 with the mission of engaging, inspiring, and connecting audiences through diverse and thought-provoking performances.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for the 2024-25 Season of Newman Center Presents

The 2024-25 season of Newman Center Presents opens on September 22, 2024. Individual tickets are on sale now. There are also six subscriptions available including the Dance Series, Jazz Series, Global Roots Series, Director's Choice 9, Director's Choice 5, and Mix 4. Subscribers get a 15-20% discount, complimentary parking, free ticket exchanges, and a 15% discount on additional Newman Center Presents shows.