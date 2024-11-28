Nearly 10,000 runners hit Denver streets for the annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot

Nearly 10,000 runners hit the streets of Denver on Thanksgiving for the 51st annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. The event at Denver's Washington Park raised more than $641,000 to benefit the organization.

Thanksgiving is one of the biggest running days of the year for Americans, according to RunSignup. The Turkey Trot is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the Mile High United Way. This year, the event featured its first-ever costume contest.

"Today, Turkey Trot runners did more than run a race," said Christine Benero, Mile High United Way president and CEO in a statement. "They helped families across Metro Denver connect with the resources they need to thrive in our community. On this Thanksgiving, we are once again grateful for the thousands of runners, volunteers and sponsors who came out to show everyone what it means to live united in Colorado."

According to the Mile High United Way, the money will be used to give all children a strong start, support education and academic success, and create economic opportunity for all.