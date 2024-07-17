Myriade Quartet hitting high note as fellows at CO Music Festival

Myriade Quartet excited to be performing at this year's Colorado Music Festival

The Colorado Music Festival presents a world-class classical music experience every summer at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder. Part of the mission of the festival is to expand access to musical education to young musicians. The Festival Fellows program brings aspiring professional musicians to Boulder to learn from experienced musicians from orchestras in all parts of the country.

"We play professionally in the orchestra; but we also get coaching from faculties like the conductor, Peter Oundjian, and lots of visiting professors as well, and quartets, The Danish Quartet, The Takács Quartet; so we're basically here to learn a lot of music," said Julia Mizroev, First Violin of The Myriade Quartet.

This year, The Myriade String Quartet was chosen for the quartet fellowship at the Colorado Music Festival. Based in Canada, The Myriade was formed in 2021 at the McGill Schulich School of Music.

Colorado Music Festival runs through August 4th at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder.