Missing woman found alive and uninjured in southwestern Colorado

A 53-year-old woman has been found alive and uninjured after four days alone in the southwestern Colorado backcountry, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.

Gina Chase, of Victoria, Canada, was found Sunday after dozens of deputies and search and rescue personnel combed the area of Lone Cone outside Norwood on the ground and from the air. Chase was part of a group led by the Animas Valley Institute from Durango.

Hikers were encouraged to set out on journeys alone and leave cell phones at camp to "to maximize their experience with nature," according to the sheriff's office.

"Obviously this is the outcome we were all hoping for, and we couldn't be happier for Ms. Chase and her family," San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said. "You should always bring technology for communications. Furthermore, you should not starve yourself even if a 'guide' service suggests the opposite of these basic safety rules. Nature does not care about your safety and will kill you if you are not properly prepared."

Gina Chase San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

Chase set off on Wednesday and was reported missing on Thursday. Search and rescue personnel, deputies, pilots and K9s were deployed and after days of several challenges associated with the terrain, found her.

Circumstances surrounding Chase's rescue, including the exact location, were not immediately available. The area where she set off from was about 45 miles west of Telluride and about 360 miles southwest of Denver.

The Animas Valley Institute has not responded to requests for comment from CBS News Colorado and it's Facebook page, which was active on Saturday, has since been deactivated.